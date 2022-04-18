Muncy, Pa. — A woman allegedly swiped packages of meat from Weis Markets and tried to return them for a refund, police say.

Arilyn M. Kurtz, 38, of Cogan Station, allegedly took two packages of steak from the meat department at Weis Market in Muncy Creek Township on Feb. 13.

Kurtz put the steaks into a white plastic bag, then went to the customer service desk where she claimed she purchased the items, but they were no longer good, according to the arrest affidavit. Despite not having a receipt or proof of purchase, Kurtz was given a refund of $73 on her credit card.

Kurtz was charged with felony retail theft due to having five previous retail theft charges, according to the affidavit written by Trooper Matthew Chamberlain of PSP Montoursville.

A warrant was issued for Kurtz’s arrest and she was arraigned on April 4 by District Judge William C. Solomon at the Muncy magisterial office. Bail was at $15,000 unsecured.

Docket Sheet

