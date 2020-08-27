Williamsport, Pa. – A woman who had three active warrants was charged after she gave police false identification during a traffic stop Friday.

Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville pulled over Shakira Palmer-Jones, 39, of Philadelphia, shortly after 1 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Pine and W. Third streets for a traffic violation.

Palmer-Jones provided a false identification to troopers, according to state police. Police found out her correct identity when she was fingerprinted. Police also found that Palmer-Jones had three active warrants.

She was taken into custody and a misdemeanor charge of false identification to law enforcement officer was filed. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 3 at the office of District Magistrate Aaron S. Biichle.

