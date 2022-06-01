Danville, Pa. — A Mifflinburg woman who applied for a job at a local health system has been charged for allegedly forging documents during the hiring process.
State police at Milton say Tonya Struble had applied in March for a position at Geisinger in Danville. When clearances were requested, Struble provided a forged document.
Health system officials discovered the error and charges were filed recently at the office of District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch.
