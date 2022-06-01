Forgery_NCPA.jpg

Danville, Pa. — A Mifflinburg woman who applied for a job at a local health system has been charged for allegedly forging documents during the hiring process.

State police at Milton say Tonya Struble had applied in March for a position at Geisinger in Danville. When clearances were requested, Struble provided a forged document.

Health system officials discovered the error and charges were filed recently at the office of District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.