Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman was charged for theft of services after she left a beauty store without paying the $234 charged for a haircut and highlights.

State police at Selinsgrove say Cassie Barge, 34, of Selinsgrove, had the services done on Jan. 9 at Ulta Beauty at Monroe Marketplace in Monroe Township.

Barge brought other items to pay for to the checkout counter, but she failed to have the cashier ring up her salon services, police say.

Charges were filed at the office of District Judge John H. Reed.

