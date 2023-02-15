Selinsgrove, Pa. — A New York woman was caught stealing and consuming CBD products at the Selinsgrove Sheetz store.

State police at Selinsgrove say shortly before noon Feb. 11, Roseann Lombardo, 43, of Wantagh, N.Y., had opened multiple packages of CBD products while in the store at 766 N. Susquehanna Trail. Lombardo then consumed the products and hid the packaging.

Theft charges against Lombardo are pending. Total value of products stolen is $32, police say.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.