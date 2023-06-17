Lewisburg, Pa. — A woman who admitted to using meth before going to the hospital was charged for hitting a nurse in the chest.

Jennifer Lee Case, 40, of Mifflinburg went to Evangelical Community Hospital in Kelly Township early the morning of May 31 for a seizure. Case admitted to staff that she took methamphetamine earlier that day, according to Trooper Timothy Hummel of state police at Milton.

Case became agitated and uncooperative but still responded to commands. Case hit a registered nurse in the chest with a closed fist as the nurse attempted to take her temperature in the ear, Hummel wrote in the affidavit. A witness also told police she saw Case hitting the nurse.

Case was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault, and summary harassment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 13 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe. She remains incarcerated at Union County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.

