Muncy, Pa. – State police responded to a report of an altercation in Lycoming County involving two women wielding a knife and an ashtray toward their victims.

Carolyn Hockenberry, 60, of Muncy, now faces misdemeanor assault charges for the incident that occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. on December 15 in Fairfield Township. A second woman, Megan Hunter, 36, of Muncy, was cited for harassment.

State police were called to a residence at Ruben Kehrer Road for a reported altercation involving Hockenberry, Hunter, and two victims, including an older man and a woman. Hockenberry had wielded a knife and threatened to stab one of the victims, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

Hunter allegedly wielded an ashtray and attempted to strike a second victim, police said.

Hockenberry was arraigned in front of District Judge Jerry C. Lepley on charges of simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment. She was released on $15,000 bail.

A summary of harassment was filed against Hunter at the office of District Judge Gary A. Whiteman.

