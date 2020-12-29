assault 2020.jpg

Muncy, Pa. – State police responded to a report of an altercation in Lycoming County involving two women wielding a knife and an ashtray toward their victims.

Carolyn Hockenberry, 60, of Muncy, now faces misdemeanor assault charges for the incident that occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. on December 15 in Fairfield Township. A second woman, Megan Hunter, 36, of Muncy, was cited for harassment. 

State police were called to a residence at Ruben Kehrer Road for a reported altercation involving Hockenberry, Hunter, and two victims, including an older man and a woman. Hockenberry had wielded a knife and threatened to stab one of the victims, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

Hunter allegedly wielded an ashtray and attempted to strike a second victim, police said.

Hockenberry was arraigned in front of District Judge Jerry C. Lepley on charges of simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment. She was released on $15,000 bail.

A summary of harassment was filed against Hunter at the office of District Judge Gary A. Whiteman. 

Docket Sheet Hockenberry 

Docket Sheet Hunter

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.