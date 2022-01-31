Jersey Shore, Pa. – A Mill Hall woman received felony theft charges for allegedly stealing her mother’s vehicle.

Kim V. White, 21, was arrested on Jan. 9 after police found the stolen vehicle at her residence. Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police received a call that morning from a woman in Porter Township who said someone had stolen her 2018 Ford Fusion overnight, according to the arrest affidavit written by Officer Tyler Bierly.

The woman stated the vehicle was at her residence when she went to bed the night before, but when she woke up it was gone. The vehicle keys, which had been hanging on a hook inside the residence, also were gone.

The woman told police that White was the only person who knew where the keys were kept, according to the affidavit. White did not have permission to take the vehicle.

Later that day, Pennsylvania State Police at Lamar found the vehicle in White’s driveway. White had the vehicle keys in her pocket, Byerly wrote. She admitted to police that she went to her mother’s residence and took the vehicle, Bierly wrote.

White was charged with felonies of burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, as well as related misdemeanor charges. District Judge Denise L. Dieter set bail at $25,000 monetary. White’s preliminary hearing is set for March 9.

