Mifflinburg, Pa. – A woman in Union County was charged for allegedly putting her husband in a choke hold during a verbal argument.

The case for Rebecca J. States, 42, of Mifflinburg, was held for court during a preliminary hearing on Jan. 4 on a felony charge of strangulation. Other charges against States include misdemeanors of simple assault, disorderly conduct, and a summary of harassment.

States allegedly got into an altercation with her husband on the evening of Dec. 18 at their residence in Mifflinburg. According to the arrest affidavit, States called her husband that night after he had left the residence and asked him to come home. Her husband returned home a short time later and went to bed.

The husband told police that States woke him up an hour later and started arguing, according to the affidavit written by Officer Jackson Stroup of Mifflinburg Police Department. States allegedly punched her husband several times. When the husband attempted to put his shoes on, States then came up behind him and put him in a choke hold causing him to gasp for air, Stroup wrote.

States was arraigned at the office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch. Her formal arraignment at the Union County Court of Common Pleas is set for Jan. 24 in front of The Honorable Michael Sholley.

Docket Sheet