A mother is accused of allegedly making numerous false claims of physical and sexual abuse of her children and subjecting them to invasive medical exams that were later deemed unnecessary.

That included five vaginal exams on a two-year-old girl — two of which had to be done under sedation, according to police.

Erica Rene Shaw, 31, of Mifflinville, now faces felony charges of child endangerment, misdemeanors of false reports, and tampering with evidence. The charges were filed Oct. 25 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe in Union County.

State police at Milton say the victims were 5 and 2 at the time the alleged false claims were made in 2019 and 2020.

The first allegation regarding the 5-year-old child happened on Nov. 14, 2019, after the child hit her head at school recess. The girl also had a bruise on her leg and Shaw asked school staff to make a ChildLine report, according to the investigating trooper, Cpl. Joel Zimmerman.

When Brittany Boyer of Columbia County Children and Youth Services interviewed the child, the child told her she hit her head from a fall at recess. The child denied knowing how she got the bruise on her leg. Shaw later told Trooper Eric Shellenberger of PSP Bloomsburg the child's father had kicked the child in the leg.

On Dec. 8, 2019, the Women's Center in Columbia County relayed an anonymous ChildLine report that the father had kicked the child's "body hard." When the child was interviewed by the Child Advocacy Center, she was asked if anyone had talked to her about coming in for the interview. The child told workers there that Shaw told her to say that "daddy hit me and kicked me," Zimmerman wrote in the affidavit.

Around the same time, Shaw had applied for a protection of abuse order from the father, who she claimed had abused the 5-year-old. In the PFA, Shaw allegedly reported that the child's father threw the child down on a bed and had kicked her two months prior. Zimmerman said that claim was false, as well as Shaw's claim that the man had been actively avoiding CYS. The PFA was then dismissed.

By Dec. 25, 2019, Shaw had made another abuse allegation after she had a custody exchange with the father of the 5-year-old. Shaw noticed a bruise on the child's hip and made a ChildLine report. The child told CYS that she did not know how she got the bruise. However, when police interviewed the father, he said the child had a bruise on her when he received her for custody that week, Zimmerman said. The father shared with police a text message that Shaw allegedly sent him, saying the child had a bruise on her left hip from falling at a Christmas party when playing tag.

When Shaw was interviewed by police a month later, she claimed the child told her the father had hit her and that is how she got the bruise. Shaw voluntarily shared her text messages with police, but could not explain how the text messages regarding the hip injury had been deleted from her cell phone, Zimmerman wrote in the affidavit. At that time, the abuse allegations regarding the 5-year-old stopped.

However, several months later Shaw began to report alleged abuse regarding her 2-year-old child, who has a different father. On Aug. 22, 2020, Shaw took the toddler to the emergency room at Geisinger Medical Center for unusual bruising she alleged she noticed after getting the child back from the father. A ChildLine referral was made regarding four circular bruises under the toddler's right armpit. The pediatrician thought that the bruises could be from a fingerprint, but was not certain, Zimmerman wrote.

By Aug. 27, 2020, Shaw had filed for a PFA from the 2-year-old's father claiming that he had intimidated her by hiding a gun under his shirt and making sure she knew it was there. Shaw claimed this incident occurred on Aug. 26, 2020, during a custody exchange while her mother was present.

When the child's father was interviewed, he claimed he tried to record the custody exchange interaction with his cell phone, but Shaw allegedly knocked his phone out of his hand. Shaw then reportedly told him he could not record and "good luck getting her (2-year-old child) tomorrow," Zimmerman wrote. The PFA was withdrawn five days later, after Shaw had given police a third, different account of events on Aug. 26, 2020 stating the father had actually pulled a gun on her.

Between September and October 2020, Shaw allegedly took the toddler to Geisinger physicians for reports of headaches, nosebleeds, staring spells, breathing issues, and a "crazy rash." However, the symptoms appeared to be unfounded.

By Oct. 31, 2020, Shaw had the 2-year-old back at Geisinger for a claim of the child having feces caked in her genital area, as well as a short black hair found in the diaper, Zimmerman said. This was reported after Shaw had a custody exchange with the father.

Shaw also said she was concerned about possible redness in the child's genital area. Medical staff did not find any soreness or redness after completing an exam, Zimmerman said. In an interview with PSP Milton, Shaw told the trooper she believed the black hair was a pubic hair. In a subsequent recorded interview with Union County CYS, Shaw claimed Geisinger staff threw out the diaper and black hair. The child's medical records indicated Shaw had bathed her prior to bringing her to the hospital and she did not bring the hair in, according to the affidavit.

The 2-year-old child was subjected to vaginal exams at least four more times, including once at the Child Advocacy Center as a follow up to the Oct. 31, 2020, emergency room visit. Shaw also brought the toddler to the emergency room on Dec. 14, 2020, for a claim of blood in the diaper but that turned out to be unsubstantiated, according to the affidavit. The child had to be sedated for a vaginal exam at that time.

Shaw made several other claims of abuse regarding the younger child, with the last allegation coming in after a dental exam on April 22, 2022. Shaw allegedly was concerned about an injury to the child's tooth and said she was suspicious of the child's story that she broke it biting into a gummy candy.

A ChildLine referral was initiated, but Shaw called the dental office later, asking if the father would see the report because she was concerned that he would get violent, Zimmerman said. Zimmerman noted that Shaw had previously claimed the father of the 2-year-old was violent, high-tempered, and unpredictable. The only way to verify those claims would have been through the PFAs she had filed which had been withdrawn, Zimmerman wrote.

At this point, officials had noted Shaw's repeated abuse allegations which turned out to be unfounded. During an interview with Union County CYS on April 2, Shaw was questioned about the excessive hospital visits and what possible effects it could have on the younger child, who turned 4 this year. Shaw had "no regret or concern," Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman noted in the affidavit that none of Shaw's accusations were verified. Shaw also allegedly withheld information from the dentist during the April 22 in order make the claim of abuse.

Shaw was arraigned by Judge Rowe who set bail at $40,000 unsecured. A preliminary hearing at Rowe's office is set for Dec. 8.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.