Lewisburg, Pa. — A preliminary hearing is coming up this week for a woman accused of hitting her 1-year-old infant with a cell phone.

Chelsea Lynn Rogers, 28, of Lewisburg, was charged with felony endangering the welfare of children for the alleged incident that occurred on Feb. 16 at a home in Buffalo Township.

Trooper Joseph Yedlosky of state police at Milton says Rogers had arrived at the home with her boyfriend and child to visit a family member. Rogers started a conversation with her boyfriend about funds for gas money. When her boyfriend refused to give her gas money, she became upset and threw her cell phone out of anger, Yedlosky wrote in the affidavit.

The phone hit her 1-year-old infant in the left side of the head and ear area. The incident was captured on video, which Yedlosky reviewed.

District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch arraigned Rogers and she was released on her own recognizance. Her preliminary hearing is set for May 16 at Mensch's office.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.