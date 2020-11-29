Bloomsburg, Pa. – A Shickshinny woman was charged with a felony after she allegedly falsified an over-the-counter form in an attempt to buy firearms at Walmart in Hemlock Township, Columbia County.

Alicia L. Auman, 31, was at the store on Feb. 3 and did not truthfully answer two questions on the form, according to an arrest affidavit written by Sergeant Scott A. Traugh of Hemlock Township Police Department.

Auman allegedly checked a box “no” to the question “have you ever been adjudicated mentally defective (which includes a determination by a court, board, commission or other lawful authority that you are a danger to yourself or to others or are incompetent to manage your own affairs) OR have you ever been committed to a mental institution,” Traugh wrote. The box should have been checked “yes,” according to the affidavit.

She also allegedly checked the “no” box for a question about her criminal background that should’ve been checked “yes.” Auman had previously been convicted on two criminal mischief charges graded as misdemeanors and a criminal conspiracy/institutional vandalism charge graded as a felony, Traugh wrote.

A felony charge of materially written false statement and misdemeanor of statement under penalty was filed on Nov. 3 at the office of District Judge Doug D. Brewer. Auman’s preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 8.

