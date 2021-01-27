Lewisburg, Pa. – Police were called to a fast food restaurant drive-thru in Kelly Township, Union County, after a driver fell asleep behind the wheel while allegedly intoxicated.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, they were called to McDonald’s at 7379 Westbranch Highway the morning of Jan. 10 for a report of a possible crash into a building.

When troopers arrived, they determined that a crash had not occurred but found Michelle Maxfield, 51, of West Milton, asleep behind the wheel at the drive-thru. Maxfield was deemed to be intoxicated and was arrested for driving under the influence, according to state police.

Charges were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe in Lewisburg.