Mifflinburg, Pa. – A woman allegedly used a fake custody order document in an attempt to pick a child up from a school in Union County.

Katie F. Lapp, 52, of E. Waterford, went to Shady Grove Christian School in Buffalo Township on Nov. 30 with a document she claimed was an official custody order and demanded to pick up her daughter, according to the arrest affidavit.

When the principal informed Lapp that there were no children at school due to holiday break, she then demanded to know the address of her daughter’s father. The principal advised he could not give that information out, and Lapp then produced the document.

Later that day, Lapp met with the school’s pastor to discuss the situation in which she also showed him the document. The pastor later told state police that the document had “fingerprints on multiple pages, someone by the name of ‘Simon’ signing as a witness,” according to the affidavit written by Trooper Kyle Drick of Pennsylvania State Police at Milton. The document also “had lots of wording about God.”

The pastor told police that Lapp told him she was not a citizen of the United States and instead considered herself an “independent,” and that she was not under the authority of law enforcement or the courts, Drick wrote.

When police checked with the attorney for the child’s father, they found that the father had full custody of the child. Upon investigation, police found that Lapp had filed an affidavit through the prothonotary’s office at the Juniata County Courthouse and when it was not rebutted after a period of time, Lapp started to present it as a “legal document” of a custody order, Drick wrote.

State police filed two third-degree felony charges each of interference with custody of children and tampering with public records/information against Lapp at the office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch. Bail was set at $50,000 monetary. One charge of interference with custody of children was later dropped.

Police also filed a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass against Lapp when she went to the school property on Dec. 6 and violated a written trespass order.

Lapp’s case with the felony charges was held for court and she will face formal arraignment in front of the Honorable Michael Sholley on Jan. 24.

