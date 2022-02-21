Danville, Pa. – Charges were filed against a Sunbury woman who allegedly assaulted security officers at Geisinger Medical Center.

Crystal M. Barann, 22, was at the hospital’s emergency department on Jan. 25 when the alleged attack happened. According to the arrest affidavit, Barann became agitated and began and scratch and strike at security officers. One of the officers received a laceration to his right arm, according to the report written by Patrolman Garon Fenstermaker of Mahoning Township Police.

Barann allegedly attacked because she wanted to leave the hospital, but was not permitted to do so.

As a result of the assault, Barann was placed on a bed and restrained. When a nurse came into the room, Barann spat on her, Fenstermaker wrote.

A felony aggravated assault charge, misdemeanor simple assault, and summaries of harassment were filed at the office of District Judge Marvin K. Shrawder.

