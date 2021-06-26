HARASSMENT

Selinsgrove, Pa. – A Sunbury woman was charged with summary harassment after she allegedly struck a male victim several times in a Walmart parking lot.  

Alexis Hummel, 24, accosted the male victim in the parking lot of the Selinsgrove Walmart in Monroe Township shortly before 5:30 p.m. June 24, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove.

She confronted the 26-year-old man with insults and then struck him three times in his right eye with a closed fist, police said. Hummel then fled the scene in her vehicle.

Police interviewed a witness at the scene who confirmed the assault.

Charges were filed at the office of District Judge John H. Reed in Selinsgrove.


