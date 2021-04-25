Sayre, Pa.– A Sayre homeowner faced a difficult situation when she arrived home to find her front window broken and her dog missing on March 26.

According to Sayre Borough Police Officer Nikki Hoffman, the resident immediately called police to report the theft. The homeowner also told police her belongings were thrown into the middle of the road in front of the residence.

Officers said the accuser received a call from a neighbor that stated the dog was seen with Sheena Marie Barto, 37, of Sayre. According to the report, the accuser went to Barto’s apartment and located the dog.

Authorities said the dog came running from Barto’s residence as the accuser approached.

The accuser told officers that Barto had been at her home the day before and was acting strange. Officers said Barto had no explanation why she had the dog.

Barto was charged with first-degree felony burglary and second-degree felony criminal trespassing. Barto is being held at the Bradford County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 18 with Judge Larry Hurley.