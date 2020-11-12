Beech Creek, Pa.—On Oct. 15 at approximately 9:40 p.m. officers contacted a caller who reported an alleged theft, according a report from Trooper Ryan Marcinko.

As officers spoke with the accuser, they identified Tasha Sue Bryan, 48, of Beech Creek as the accused Marcinko stated. A resident at the home told Marcinko he heard a noise and observed Bryan inside his pickup truck, according to the report.

Marcinko said PSP records indicated Bryan was arrested for three prior theft incidents this year. According to Marcinko, Bryan is also a suspect in two other theft from motor vehicle incidents.

A search warrant was obtained for Bryan’s vehicle, Marcinko stated. Officers conducted a search and found small amount of marijuana, according to the complaint.

Marcinko said officers located mail from a separate residence, a wallet that contained a different person’s ID, and a fully loaded revolver, according to the complaint.

All items were identified and reported missing from vehicles Marcinko said. Officers later positively identified the substance found in Bryan’s car as marijuana, the report stated.

Bryan was charged with two felonies, according to court documents. She is being held in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail at the Centre County Prison.