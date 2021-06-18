Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Police said a woman was charged after a search of identical grocery bags turned up crack cocaine. Other bags included children’s snacks, according to police.

Officers said on May 20 a called was placed to the station about a possible child abuse situation. According to police, a woman discovered a person in care of children passed out on a couch at 626 Second Street in Williamsport.

Authorities said they responded and spoke with a woman at the residence.

Officers said Stephanie Marie Bruner, 36, of Williamsport was “clearly under the influence of narcotics.”

Officer Gino Caschera, who spoke with Bruner, said, “she was grinding her teeth and speaking quickly.”

According to the complaint, authorities observed a glass pipe sticking out of Bruner’s purse as they spoke. This led to a search of the residence, which officers said turned up a mirror with cocaine residue, suboxone pills, gabapentin pills, a ceramic bowl, three glass pipes, plastic zip top baggies, and other narcotic paraphernalia.

Officers also said they discovered two identical grocery bags on a couch. After a search, officers said one bag contained children’s snacks while the other had a container of crack cocaine.

According to the report, all of the items were within reach of a seven-year-old child at the home.

Bruner was charged with endangering the welfare of children, intentional possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

Court records show Bruner is still awaiting a preliminary hearing. No bail is listed for Bruner.

Docket Sheet