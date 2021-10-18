Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Columbia County bank alerted authorities to a possible forgery attempt on a fraudulent check.

According to an affidavit filed by Scott Township Police officer Elijah Middaugh, it was discovered a person had attempted to change the amount on the check. Middaugh said the check was “washed,” which is the process of erasing a check that has already been written to change the amount.

Xena Marie Padilla, 25, of Bethlehem was discovered as the person who attempted to cash the check. During an interview with officers, Padilla explained she was given the check for a catering and cleaning ad she replied to on Craigslist.

Padilla could only provide two first names when asked who hired her. According to the report, Padilla said she cashed the check and thought she was supposed to give all but $300 to one of the women.

The check Padilla attempted to cash was worth $875. The account holder told authorities the original check was worth $35 and made out to “Saint Robert Bellarmine.”

Padilla was charged with second-degree felony forgery and two first-degree misdemeanor charges of theft and receiving stolen property. Padilla is being held at the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail.

Docket sheet