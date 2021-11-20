Bloomsburg, Pa. — A preliminary hearing concluded this week in Columbia County Court for a woman facing several felonies and misdemeanors stemming from an early November incident.

After the hearing, Kelsey Chambers, 26, of Bloomsburg was released on $10,000 unsecured bail. Prior to the hearing, Chambers was held at the prison on monetary bail.

Chambers was charged with three third-degree felonies: flight to avoid apprehension, aggravated harassment, and escape. Authorities alleged Chambers had threatened a person and climbed out of a second-story window in order to avoid officers. State Troopers with Bloomsburg were able to apprehend her after a short foot pursuit.

Trooper Raymond Suda said authorities discovered a vial with clear liquid and three syringes on Chambers, who allegedly continued to resist arrest after troopers place her in a patrol vehicle.

Suda said Chambers was able to slip out of her handcuffs and kick the window of the cruiser. Once at the barracks in Bloomsburg, Chambers allegedly spit in an officer’s face.

Along with the three felonies, court records show Chambers was also charged with several misdemeanors, including first-degree terroristic threats, two second-degree charges in resisting arrest and institutional vandalism, and a third-degree charge of flight to avoid apprehension.

Chambers was also given two counts of misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Docket sheet