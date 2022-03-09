Muncy, Pa. – A woman who stole merchandise from a Lycoming Mall store was caught when she hit another vehicle in the parking lot, according to police.

Amy D. Humphries, 40, of Berwick, allegedly hit a vehicle on March 1 in the parking lot of Burlington Coat Factory as she was backing out of a parking stall, according to the arrest affidavit.

Humphries told the victim she did not want her to call police and did not provide her insurance information. The victim told Cpl. James Taylor of Muncy Township Police that she observed Humphries getting a red basket with clothing items out of the front seat and put it in the trunk. At least one of the items still had a sales tag on it, Taylor wrote in the affidavit.

Store employees told Taylor that Humphries had stolen merchandise. The store provided video surveillance that showed Humphries stealing clothing and walking out the entrance doors with a red basket containing the clothing, according to the affidavit.

Police pulled Humphries over a short distance from the mall. Humphries’ trunk lid was partially open, and Taylor observed the red basket of clothing inside. Humphries’ vehicle matched the description the victim gave him.

Police said Humphries consented to a search of the trunk and admitted she left the scene of the accident because she did not want to get caught with stolen property.

Total amount of merchandise stolen totaled $338.81, Taylor wrote in the affidavit.

Humphries was charged with a felony retail theft since she has several previous retail theft convictions. Humphries also was charged with a misdemeanor of receiving stolen property, and a misdemeanor charge for the hit and run accident. She was arraigned by District Judge William C. Solomon who set bail at $10,000 monetary.

