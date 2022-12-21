Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Sunbury woman is accused of stealing more than $1,100 of perfumes from an Ulta beauty store.

State police at Selinsgrove say Christine Brumbach, 59, was caught on Dec. 16 concealing three bottles of perfumes in her purse and walking out of the Selinsgrove Ulta store. Staff at the store called police around 1 p.m., saying Brumbach was in the store stealing the items. Staff told police Brumbach had been there two days prior stealing items.

Store surveillance footage showed that Brumbach had been to the store the morning of Dec. 14 and concealed several bottles of perfumes in her purse before walking out without paying, according to Trooper Derek Gill. Total value of items stolen that day was $683. Store surveillance video captured footage of Brumbach stealing the perfumes.

Total value of items taken on the Dec. 16 is $542.

Misdemeanor theft charges were filed at the office of District Judge John H. Reed. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 30, 2023.

