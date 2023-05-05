New Berlin, Pa. — A woman in Union County was busted when she entered a property in New Berlin to steal an ATV that she allegedly thought belonged to her significant other, police say.

State police at Milton were called to the home at 813 Front Street shortly before 9:30 a.m. April 29 for a report of a burglary in progress. Jessica Boop, 34, of Millmont, was found at the scene.

Trooper Matthew Lesher says Boop thought the ATV on the property had belonged to her significant other, which was stolen a day or two prior. Boop attempted to take the ATV. She also broke into a vehicle on the property and took several items, believing those items also were stolen.

Boop was caught in the act by the victims who confronted her. Boop started to put the items back in the vehicle, including an expandable baton, firearm, and a jacket. The vehicle was damaged in the process of Boop rummaging through it.

Lesher says he confirmed that the ATV in question was not her significant other's, as the owners had proof of sale.

As police took Boop into custody, they found that she was in possession of multiple controlled substances.

Boop was arraigned by District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe on felony and misdemeanor charges of theft, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, and related charges. Rowe set bail at $25,000.

Boop's preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 23 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch in Mifflinburg.

Docket Sheet

