Hartleton, Pa. — A woman was arrested for breaking into a Union County home early on New Year's Day.

State police at Milton say between 2 and 3 a.m. Jan. 1, Elizabeth Brittain, 53, of Middleburg, broke into the home on the 600 block of Main Street in Hartleton. Brittain took several items, including a television, Christmas decorations, work boots, flip flops, and a broom with a dustpan.

Brittain was identified a short time later and charged with burglary and theft.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.