Burglary_brokenglass_2021

Hartleton, Pa.  — A woman was arrested for breaking into a Union County home early on New Year's Day. 

State police at Milton say between 2 and 3 a.m. Jan. 1, Elizabeth Brittain, 53, of Middleburg, broke into the home on the 600 block of Main Street in Hartleton. Brittain took several items, including a television, Christmas decorations, work boots, flip flops, and a broom with a dustpan. 

Brittain was identified a short time later and charged with burglary and theft. 

