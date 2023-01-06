Hartleton, Pa. — A woman was arrested for breaking into a Union County home early on New Year's Day.
State police at Milton say between 2 and 3 a.m. Jan. 1, Elizabeth Brittain, 53, of Middleburg, broke into the home on the 600 block of Main Street in Hartleton. Brittain took several items, including a television, Christmas decorations, work boots, flip flops, and a broom with a dustpan.
Brittain was identified a short time later and charged with burglary and theft.
