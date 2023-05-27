Scam_money_2021.jpg

Milton, Pa. — A Milton woman who thought she was paying to rent a home was locked out of the deal when she didn't receive the keys. 

State police at Milton say the woman found a post online about a rental home. The unknown suspect who posted the home took $4,100 from the woman for rent but never gave her keys to the home. The woman paid the rent through online transactions. Police say she also provided her social security number during the rental process. 

The woman reported the scam to state police on May 23. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570 524-2662.

