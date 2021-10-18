Williamsport, Pa. —Officers with the Williamsport Bureau of Police said a man was charged with five misdemeanors after he attacked a woman at the YWCA.

Darryl Eugene Beck, 35, of Williamsport was charged with terroristic threats, indecent assault forcible compulsion, and theft by unlawful taking. All are considered first-degree misdemeanor charges. He was also charged with two second-degree misdemeanors in indecent assault and indecent exposure, according to the court summary.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by officer Andrew Stevens, Beck allegedly forced his way into a bathroom with a woman at the YWCA. Once inside, Stevens said Beck pulled his pants down and attempted to force a woman to perform oral sex on him.

The accuser told police she pushed by Beck and got through a door. According to the affidavit, Beck pursued the accuser into her bedroom with is pants down and completely exposed.

Beck allegedly threatened the accuser before he got on top of them and held a hand over their mouth. As Beck held the accuser down, he allegedly began rubbing her breasts through her shirt.

Stevens said the accuser kicked Beck and was able to get away. Beck allegedly put his pants back on and took a ring off the accuser’s nightstand before he left the room. Stevens said Beck was kicked out of the YWCA due to the incident.

No bail is listed for Beck at the time of this story being published.

Docket sheet