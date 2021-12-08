Muncy, Pa. – An inmate at the State Correctional Institute at Muncy was charged for allegedly smuggling synthetic marijuana into the facility by hiding it in her underwear and in the parole vehicle.

A corrections officer noticed that Melissa A. Chirdon, 43, originally of Harrisburg, had an unknown substance and white rolling papers sitting on the back seat of the parole vehicle she had ridden in to arrive for processing at the prison, according to the affidavit.

The incident occurred on Dec. 12, 2020, but charges were not filed until Dec. 3, 2021, after an investigation wrapped up.

When the officer asked Chirdon what she was doing, she said “trying to roll up,” according to the affidavit written by Trooper Brian Siebert of Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

Chirdon denied having any other contraband on her person. The officer did a brief pat down search and found more of the unknown substance, later identified as synthetic marijuana, and rolling papers in Chirdon’s pants pocket.

Chirdon was taken to the infirmary for a urinalysis test, where the officer noticed a bulge in Chirdon’s underwear. She attempted to discard the object, but the officer seized it and found it was a package labeled Triple X HI 5 aromatic potpourri 2020. A yellow packet with white rolling papers also was uncovered, Siebert wrote.

The package was sent to a lab for testing, which concluded that it was synthetic marijuana. Chirdon was charged with second-degree felonies of possession of contraband and a misdemeanor drug possession charge through the office of District Judge Jon E. Kemp. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 7 at Kemp’s office.

Chirdon remains incarcerated at SCI-Muncy.

