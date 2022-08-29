Loyalsock Township, Pa. — A woman at a hotel on E. Third Street was scammed out of hundreds of dollars after receiving a scam phone call in the middle of the night.

The accuser told state police at Montoursville that she received a call at 2 a.m. Aug. 15 from an unknown suspect who said they were the owner of the Best Western hotel. The suspect instructed the accuser to take all of her money as well as the money at the hotel and convert it into Bitcoin. The accuser then sent a QR code to the suspect.

Police say total amount lost was $1,265. The investigation is ongoing.

