Sayre, Pa. – A woman from New York State led police on a high-speed vehicle chase in Bradford County before her passenger jumped out of the vehicle and began fleeing on foot, according to police.

Vanessa A. Troccia, 18, of Elmira, claimed to police that her father, who was the passenger in her vehicle, had asked her to pick him up to get food, according to the arrest affidavit. Troccia allegedly did not realize that police had been looking for her father, who was wanted for an armed robbery and was considered armed and dangerous.

The pursuit began shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 when Sayre Police Department was dispatched to assist Elmira Police Department with a vehicle chase heading toward Pennsylvania on Interstate 86.

Police in Sayre began following the tan Toyota sedan, which led them on Route 220 through South Waverly Borough reaching speeds up to 100 mph, according the affidavit written by Sergeant Bruce Hoffman of Sayre Police Department. Troccia nearly struck several other vehicles as she continued to flee police.

Troccia’s father then jumped out of the vehicle near Wolcott Hollow Road and began fleeing on foot into the woods, according to the affidavit. Police officers were then able to stop Troccia’s vehicle and take her into custody.

During her interview with police, Troccia related that after she picked up her father, she saw a police car turn its lights on and attempt to pull them over. Her father then started “yelling at her and threatening her and telling her to run from the police and that she could get on the highway and get into Pennsylvania and EPD would stop chasing them,” Hoffman wrote in the affidavit. Troccia said once they lost sight of the police cars, she slowed down and her father jumped out of the car while it was still moving.

Troccia was charged with a third-degree felony of fleeing or attempting to elude police. District Judge Todd Carr set bail at $50,000 monetary, which she posted.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 24 at the office of District Judge Larry J. Hurley.

The father’s name was redacted in the affidavit.

