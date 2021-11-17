Terroristic threats graphic _ 2020

Hughesville, Pa. – A woman of Hughesville was charged for allegedly threatening a man with a knife during a domestic dispute.

At 4:06 p.m. on Nov. 5, Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville were called to a residence on Michael Avenue in Wolf Township for a reported domestic dispute. Trina Bogart, 42, had allegedly threatened a male victim with serious bodily harm with a knife, according to the police report.

Bogart was arrested and charged with misdemeanors of terroristic threats, simple assault, and summary harassment. She was arraigned in front of District Judge Jon E. Kemp who set bail at $10,000 monetary.  Court records show other recent charges for Bogart of disorderly conduct and harassment. 

Docket Sheet

Court Summary 


