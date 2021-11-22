Williamsport, Pa. – A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 2 for a woman who is accused of selling crack cocaine to a confidential informant.

Jessica L. Short, 28, was charged with a felony of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after she was caught selling drugs to the informant on Sept. 14, 2021.

According to the arrest affidavit, the informant met with Short in the area of 7th and Market streets with $160 cash to buy crack cocaine. Short had emerged from a property at the 600 block of Market Street and motioned to the informant to cross the street to meet her.

Lycoming County Detective Dent then observed Short and the informant walking south on Market Street and then heading to Packer Street.

At that time, Dent also observed Kevin Lattie, a known crack cocaine dealer in Williamsport, emerge from the area that Short had come from. Lattie walked south toward Rite-Aid where he was arrested on previous felony charges and was searched., Dent wrote in the affidavit. Detectives found $100 of the pre-recorded buy money that had been provided to the informant.

Several minutes later, Dent traveled north to the area of Packer and 7th streets and saw Short handing the crack cocaine to the informant.

Short was arrested and arraigned on Nov. 10 at the office of District Judge Christian D. Frey who set bail at $25,000 monetary.

