Northumberland, Pa. — A woman confronted a man at his workplace and was allegedly disruptive enough to make the man and a coworker call authorities.
The twist: the woman had filed a Protection From Abuse order against the man she allegedly went out of her way to confront.
Police say that on Sept. 14, Katherine Merced-Ortiz,33, of Sunbury, showed up at a business on 200 Point Township Drive in Northumberland and was "getting after a male employee who was inside."
An employee at the business told Merced-Ortiz that she had to leave because she was trespassing on private property, but she allegedly refused. It wasn't until the employee called 911 that Merced-Ortiz turned and walked off the property heading south on Rt. 11.
Once police arrived, they spoke with Carlos Cruz-Torres, 33, the man against whom Merced-Ortiz filed a PFA on Sept. 8.
Cruz-Torres told police that he has not contacted Merced-Ortiz, but that she showed up at his workplace and told him she would go to the hotel where he was staying and "burn his room."
The PFA documentation listed Merced-Ortiz's residence in Sunbury, "a considerable walk," to the business on Point Township Drive, Officer Edward Cope of the Northumberland Police Department wrote, "which demonstrated the Merced-Ortiz too substantial steps to stalk or otherwise alarm Cruz-Torres."
Merced-Ortiz is facing misdemeanor charges of stalking, terroristic threats, and defiant trespass. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 4 with Judge Toomey.