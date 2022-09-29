Northumberland, Pa. — A woman confronted a man at his workplace and was allegedly disruptive enough to make the man and a coworker call authorities.

The twist: the woman had filed a Protection From Abuse order against the man she allegedly went out of her way to confront.

Police say that on Sept. 14, Katherine Merced-Ortiz,33, of Sunbury, showed up at a business on 200 Point Township Drive in Northumberland and was "getting after a male employee who was inside."

An employee at the business told Merced-Ortiz that she had to leave because she was trespassing on private property, but she allegedly refused. It wasn't until the employee called 911 that Merced-Ortiz turned and walked off the property heading south on Rt. 11.

Once police arrived, they spoke with Carlos Cruz-Torres, 33, the man against whom Merced-Ortiz filed a PFA on Sept. 8.

Cruz-Torres told police that he has not contacted Merced-Ortiz, but that she showed up at his workplace and told him she would go to the hotel where he was staying and "burn his room."

The PFA documentation listed Merced-Ortiz's residence in Sunbury, "a considerable walk," to the business on Point Township Drive, Officer Edward Cope of the Northumberland Police Department wrote, "which demonstrated the Merced-Ortiz too substantial steps to stalk or otherwise alarm Cruz-Torres."

Merced-Ortiz is facing misdemeanor charges of stalking, terroristic threats, and defiant trespass. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 4 with Judge Toomey.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.