A 24-year-old Juniata County woman allegedly violated a Protection From Abuse order by contacting a Lock Haven woman, state police at Lamar reported.

Denae Ralph, of McAlisterville, reportedly violated a PFA order around 7:09 p.m. on July 24, Trooper Grant Ralston reported.

"It was determined that the arrestee violated a PFA by threatening the plaintiff via Facebook video call," Ralston wrote in a July 27 press release.

The victim was listed only as a 23-year-old female from Lock Haven.

"The actor was taken into custody and charges filed," Ralston wrote.

No criminal charges appear yet for Denae Ralph in the Unified Judicial System web portal.