Sunbury, Pa. —A person was injured after witnesses said a woman attacked them with a metal mop handle after smashing out the windows to a vehicle.

Sunbury Police said Kathleen Marie Harella, 38, of Sunbury was charged with felony aggravated assault, two counts of misdemeanor simple assault, and third-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

On June 9, witnesses said Harella emerged from her home and began to smash windows out of vehicle parked outside.

As neighbors attempted to intervene, Harella allegedly tried to hit them with the mop handle. During one of the attempts a person was knocked back over a sidewalk curb and injured.

Officers said Harella was slurring her words and incapable of standing straight as they spoke with her about the incident. Harella shouted at neighbors as she was escorted to a cruiser by officers after being placed in handcuffs.

Harella was initially held on $20,000 monetary bail that was enforced on June 21. She posted that amount on June 25 and is scheduled to appear in court for a formal arraignment on July 6.