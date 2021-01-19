Lewisburg, Pa. – Charges are pending for a woman who allegedly stole a beer at a Union County grocery store and drank it in front of a state trooper who responded to the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police at Milton were called to Weis Market at 6901 Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, shortly after 8:30 p.m. Jan. 15 for a report of a suspicious person.

Upon arriving at the store, state police determined Diandra Washington, 27, of Milton, had stolen a Four Loko beer, according to state police.

Washington was drinking the beer while speaking with Trooper Matthew Lesher, according to the police report. She reportedly admitted to not paying for the beer and not having any money with her at the time.

Washington was taken into custody without incident. Charges will be filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.