Montoursville, Pa. —According to State Police in Montoursville, a woman held a pair of scissors over her head and threatened to stab and/or cut a man.

Trooper Aaron Edwards said the woman then drove the scissors down and lacerated a man’s hand. An examination of the man also led to the discovery of scratch marks on his neck.

Stacy Lynn Saar, 43, of South Williamsport was charged with first-degree terroristic threats and second-degree simple assault after troopers said they spoke with the accuser. According to the report, Saar was upset over money.

Saar was being held at the Lycoming County Prison but was released on Nov. 30 after she posted $10,000 monetary bail through a bondsman. Saar is scheduled to appear before Judge William Solomon for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 8.

