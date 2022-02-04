Muncy, Pa. – A woman attempted to smuggle drugs and syringes into state prison by hiding them in her vagina.

Crystal J. Smith, 37, was being processed on Jan. 19 for a parole violation at the State Correctional Institution at Muncy when she was caught with the contraband, according to the arrest affidavit.

A corrections officer who did Smith’s intake discovered she had a black handbag containing multiple drugs and paraphernalia. The handbag also had a pocketknife and razor blade inside, according to the affidavit written by Trooper Josiah Reiner of PSP Montoursville. During a strip search, a baggie of suspected heroin fell out and Smith was placed in a dry cell.

Smith then told the prison staff that she “wanted to give up the rest of the items that she had inserted inside of her vagina,” Reiner wrote. She also told the staff that the drugs she had inside her and inside her bag contained fentanyl.

The drugs, as well as syringes, were removed from Smith’s vagina. Felony charges of possessing contraband as well as related misdemeanors were filed.

Smith’s preliminary arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 11 in front of Judge William Solomon at the Muncy magisterial office.

