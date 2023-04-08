Mifflinburg, Pa. — An 18-year-old Milton woman is accused of sending nude photos of herself to a 14-year-old boy through the Snapchat app.

The boy's mother discovered the nude images of Tricia Lynn Kitchens on his phone and contacted police on Feb. 20. When the parents brought the phone to Mifflinburg Police Department, a message appeared from Kitchens with a photo of bare breasts, according to Officer David P. Shaffer of Mifflinburg Police.

The boy admitted to police that Kitchens had been sending him photos since Feb. 9 via Snapchat, Shaffer wrote in the affidavit. The Snapchat app allows users to send photos that disappear a short time later. However, the users can download and save the photos.

The boy admitted to sending Kitchens explicit photos of himself. He told police Kitchens had told him she was 16.

When police searched the phone, they also found a video of Kitchens masturbating. The two allegedly conversed in the app about meeting up to have sex.

Shaffer interviewed Kitchens on March 14, who told him the boy was the one who added her on Snapchat. Kitchens admitted she had conversations with the boy that were sexual in nature, but never had plans to meet up with him, Shaffer wrote. Kitchens told police she did not make plans to meet the boy because she "lost trust in him" when he began to save her nude photos. Kitchens told police she met the boy a year ago through an ex-boyfriend.

Kitchens was charged with felony child pornography, unlawful contact with a minor, misdemeanors of corruptions of minor, and indecent exposure.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 25 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.

