Unityville, Pa. — A woman who got into an argument with a man allegedly struck him several times in the face and put her hands around his neck, police say.

State police at Montoursville say Jasmine Kapp, 30, of Unityville, was taken into custody shortly after 6 p.m. Oct. 19 for the alleged assault at a home in Jordan Township.

The accuser told police he and Kapp began arguing about their relationship. Kapp then allegedly started hitting the man in the head and face with an open hand, according to Trooper Dylan Houser. Kapp eventually started hitting him with closed fists and put her hands around his throat as she dug her fingernails in.

When Houser arrived at the scene, he saw the accuser had scratch marks on his throat and abrasions on his throat and neck area, according to the affidavit.

A misdemeanor of simple assault and summary harassment was filed at the Muncy magisterial office. District Judge Williams C. Solomon set bail at $7,500 unsecured.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.