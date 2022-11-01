Lewisburg, Pa. — A Union County woman allegedly left an infant alone in her car for several hours on numerous occasions as she played on gambling machines at a gas station.

Store clerks and other witnesses told police that Christa M. Bingaman, 50, had left the 1 1/2-year-old child alone in the car several times over a month-long period in order to play the machines at Sunoco in Lewisburg, according to Patrolman William P. Klinger of Buffalo Valley Police.

When a witness called police on Aug. 31 about an unattended child in the car, Klinger found Bingaman inside the store at the gambling machines. The child was sitting in a rear facing safety seat and the black BMW was running, Klinger said. The witness told police the child had been left alone for at least 10 minutes.

Bingaman, who was a caregiver for the child, told police she had left the child in the car because she was sleeping.

Police later interviewed a clerk who said Bingaman had come to the store on numerous occasions to play the machines for several hours at a time. The clerk could not say for certain whether Bingaman had the child in the car each time, but he did notice at least one time that the car had a child safety seat with blonde hair sticking up, Klinger said. Bingaman allegedly left that day after the clerk looked at her in disgust.

When police interviewed Bingaman, she admitted that she had left the child in the car unattended on several occasions for up to several hours at a time, Klinger wrote in the arrest affidavit. Klinger reminded Bingaman that Route 15 is a busy road and that it would make it easy for someone to steal the car with the child inside.

The child's parents contacted police and requested that charges be pressed. A felony of endangering the welfare of children and summary of leaving a child unattended in a vehicle were filed on Oct. 18 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 17 at Rowe's office.

Docket Sheet

