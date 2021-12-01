Williamsport, Pa. —Employees at a hotel said as they checked a restroom it was discovered the lights were out.

As employees attempted to figure out what was going on, they allegedly heard an aerosol can being used.

Once the lights were on, employees allegedly found a woman locked in a stall with cans of “Blow Off” duster near her. The employees immediately called the Williamsport Police.

Donna Sue Hendershot, 52, of Williamsport was charged with two third-degree misdemeanors in smell/inhale toxic releasing substances and possession of a solvent for release of toxic vapors or fumes.

Hendershot was discovered at the bus station in early Nov., passed out with cans of “Duster” in her possession, according to an affidavit filed by Williamsport Police. Witnesses on scene at the stop, described Hendershot as slumped over and drooling when they discovered her.

