Lewisburg, Pa. – A woman was charged with child endangerment after she allegedly used heroin and passed out behind the wheel at a busy intersection in Kelly Township, Union County. An infant was in the vehicle with her, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

Kaley Lynn Griffin, 26, of New Columbia, was charged with a felony of endangering the welfare of children, misdemeanor charges of possession/use of a controlled substance and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

Griffin was traveling north on Westbranch Highway shortly before 5 p.m. Sept. 15 and stopped at the intersection with Hospital Drive. Trooper James Ballantyne stopped at the left turning lane next to Griffin’s vehicle and noticed her head go down as she sat at the intersection, according to the affidavit.

Griffin’s vehicle began to drift forward into the intersection as Griffin’s head remained down. Ballantyne noticed an infant was sitting in the back seat, according to the affidavit.

Griffin’s vehicle then came to a stop and Ballantyne approached her at the driver’s side window. “Griffin immediately admitted to using heroin a few minutes prior to contacting her,” wrote Trooper Matthew Hill in the affidavit.

Griffin reportedly told troopers that she was coming from a doctor’s appointment with her 10-month-old child and had injected two bags of heroin before leaving the office. She told the troopers had used more heroin than she normally does, according to the affidavit.

Troopers did a probable cause search of Griffin’s vehicle and found seven small glassine baggies of suspected heroin. She was taken into custody and transported to Evangelical Community Hospital.

Griffin was arraigned in front of District Judge John Reed in Selinsgrove. Bail was set at $25,000 monetary at a bail hearing on Sept. 16 at District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe’s office in Lewisburg. Her preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 22 at Rowe’s office.

Docket Sheet