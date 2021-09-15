Shamokin, Pa. — A Zerbe Township police officer said a woman grabbed his genitals with enough force to rip his pants, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed through Northumberland County Court.

Kimberly Anne Finlan, 58, of Trevorton was charged with one count each of second-degree felony aggravated assault, a charge each of second-degree simple assault and resisting arrest, third-degree disorderly conduct, and a summary charge of harassment.

“I stopped to make sure the handcuffs were double locked so they wouldn’t tighten up on her wrists,” officer Allen Guiney wrote. “While doing that, Finlan grabbed my genitals so hard and squeezed to the point she ripped my pants.”

A second unit arrived on scene and assisted with Finlan, who continued to scream in the back of the police unit. Finlan allegedly pushed things off Guiney’s desk and had to be restrained to a chain once back at the station.

According to Guiney, authorities arrived at a residence on the 600 block of W. Shamokin Street shortly after 10 p.m. on Sept. 11.

Guiney said when he spoke with Finlan, he detected a strong odor of alcohol on her breath.

Scratches could be observed on Finlan’s arm, according to Guiney, who also spoke with a male on scene. According to the report, Finlan began throwing items once inside the home, which prompted Guiney to take her into custody.

The assault then allegedly took place as Guiney attempted to escort Finlan to his patrol car.

