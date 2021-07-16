Middleburg, Pa. – State Police in Selinsgrove are investigating an incident in which a woman allegedly exposed her bare breasts in front of minors at an Independence Day party in Snyder County.

The woman, who was not named in the police report, was at the party on July 4 at a residence on Furnace Rd., Franklin Township.

Allegedly, she removed her top exposing her bare breasts, and then lit two sparklers covering her breasts, according to the police report.

There were several juveniles at the party who possibly witnessed her display, according to state police.

State police received the report of the alleged corruption of minors occurrence two days later, on July 6.

Police continue to investigate. No charges have been filed at this point.