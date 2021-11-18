Williamsport, Pa. —After a tip led to the arrest of a wanted man out of Philadelphia, Williamsport detectives received information about three ounces of crack being removed from an apartment.

Detectives said information from Adult Probation led to the discovery of the drugs being ditched behind an apartment building by a juvenile. According to the report, the juvenile was directed by an adult to run from the residence with the narcotics.

Earlier in the day, Tyrice Lamar Bowen, 38, of Philadelphia was charged with two counts each of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and third-degree felony criminal use of a communication facility after U.S. Marshals picked him up in the parking lot of 2000 Mill Lane in Williamsport.

According to Detective Robert Anderson, a tip from Adult Probation was received the same day of Bowen’s arrest that stated a person would stop by the apartment complex to retrieve the narcotics. Anderson said detectives immediately mobilized and set up surveillance on the building and a vehicle matching a description provided.

Faith Marie Hendricks, 30, of Upland was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She was also charged with first-degree misdemeanor corruption of minors and two second-degree misdemeanors in recklessly endangering another person and tamper with physical evidence.

Detectives said they approached Hendricks as she emerged from the apartment and made her way to the vehicle. Hendricks initially told detectives she spent the night at the apartment with Bowen and his 12-year-old son. According to the report, detectives informed Hendricks they believed she was at the apartment to remove drugs.

Hendricks allegedly consented to a search of the apartment but could not get her key to work. Detectives said several attempts were made to locate the 12-year-old child allegedly inside the residence as they attempted to gain entry.

Anderson said a call from Adult Probation stated they located the child, who confessed to discarding a black bag with narcotics behind the residence on Mill Lane. Contact was made with the juvenile, who helped authorities locate the bag behind the apartment.

According to a source close to the investigation, three ounces of crack were located along with several digital scales. The juvenile allegedly told detectives he was directed by Hendricks to run out the back door with the bag.

The initial arrest of Bowen, which led to the discovery of Hendricks at the apartment, according to detectives close to the investigation, stemmed from an active warrant for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

According to the source, Bowen sold $200 worth of crack to a confidential informant twice. In one instance, Bowen was recorded through video and audio means.

