Lewisburg, Pa. – A Union County woman was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after she crashed her vehicle with a juvenile passenger inside while she was allegedly high on drugs.

According to arrest papers, Tommie L. Schooley, 25, of Lewisburg, crashed her vehicle the afternoon of September 13, 2020 in the area of 3382 Stein Lane in East Buffalo Township.

Patrolman Martez D. Faulkner of Buffalo Valley Regional Police responded to the scene and found Schooley and a juvenile boy lying in the yard of the residence. Both appeared to have been injured in the vehicle accident, Faulkner wrote.

Police spoke to Schooley at the scene while she was being treated by EMS. She was “very excitable and had trouble speaking,” Faulkner wrote. Both Schooley and the juvenile were transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment.

In a subsequent interview with Faulkner, Schooley denied taking medications or using illegal drugs at the time. She declined a blood test at the hospital, telling Faulkner that “she smokes marijuana and the marijuana contains fentanyl,” according to the arrest papers.

Police reconstructed the accident scene and determined Schooley had been traveling south on Stein Road and went off the west side of the roadway. Her vehicle then traveled 68 feet until she struck a tree causing the vehicle to overturn, Faulkner wrote.

Schooley was given a toxicology screen while being treated for her injuries. The medical records showed that Schooley had methamphetamine, cannabinoids, cocaine, and oxycodone in her system at the time, Faulkner wrote.

Medical records also showed the juvenile sustained a skull fracture as a result of the accident. The juvenile reportedly told medical staff he was unrestrained in the back seat. The accident threw him to the front of the vehicle, causing him to strike his head on the windshield, Faulkner wrote. He also had a contusion and laceration near his right eye.

Police filed a felony charge of endangering the welfare of a child, misdemeanors of driving under the influence, and summary traffic charges against Schooley.

Schooley was on probation in Northumberland County at the time, Faulkner wrote. She also was driving with a suspended license.

In October, charges were filed against Schooley for retrieving illegal drugs at the accident scene.

A preliminary hearing in front of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe in Lewisburg is set for Feb. 4.

Docket Sheet