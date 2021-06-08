Tivoli, Pa. – A woman from Cogan Station is now facing a felony criminal mischief charge after she allegedly caused $7,000 of damage to three vehicles at a tavern in Lycoming County.

Kristina M. Notor, 32, was at the Tivoli Tavern on Route 220 in Shrewsbury Township the evening of May 6 when she damaged several vehicles shortly after leaving, according to the arrest affidavit.

Notor then got into her vehicle and allegedly drove from the tavern parking lot across Route 220 and into a homeowner's yard before continuing to her home in Cogan Station.

Trooper Troy Hansen of Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville was called to the scene shortly after 10 p.m. and observed at least three vehicles were damaged by what appeared to be a sharp object.

Witnesses at the scene told police that the woman identified herself as “Kristina.” Police were able to identify and find Notor through her mother’s credit card which she used to pay her bill at the tavern.

When Hansen went to Notor’s home later that evening, she admitted she was at the tavern earlier that evening and used her mother’s credit card to pay but refused to answer additional questions, Hansen wrote in the affidavit.

As Hansen was leaving Notor’s home, he saw her vehicle in the driveway and observed a pocket knife with the blade still open sitting in the cup holder, according to the affidavit.

Notor was arraigned in front of District Judge Christian D. Frey and bail was set at $10,000 unsecured. Notor also was charged with a summary of trespass by motor vehicle.

