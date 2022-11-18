Muncy, Pa. — After depositing two fraudulent checks totaling more than $2,800, a Cogan Station woman said to the bank, "don't you have insurance for situations like this?" according to the arrest affidavit.

Chief James Dorman of Muncy Borough Police says Debra E. Frey, 65, used her cell phone to deposit two forged checks from Geico insurance on May 26, 2021 into her Muncy Bank & Trust account. The checks totaled $987.64 and $1,873.28.

The next day, Frey attempted to cash a check for $2,452.82 but the bank was able to catch it and denied her the funds. Dorman said Frey had already withdrawn the funds from the checks that had been deposited.

When the bank confronted Frey about the fraudulent checks, she told them she assumed they had insurance for such situations. When Dorman questioned Frey, she told him that after depositing the checks and withdrawing money she figured it was a scam but did not think to contact police.

Police filed felony theft by deception and receiving stolen property charges against Frey on Nov. 14. District Judge William C. Solomon set bail at $15,000 unsecured.

Docket Sheet

