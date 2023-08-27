Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A Shamokin Dam woman was arrested for allegedly breaking into a couple's home and then resisting arrest when police stopped her a short time later.

Crystal Marie Lovelace, 38, allegedly broke into the home around 3:30 a.m. Aug. 20 at Weatherfield Drive in Shamokin Dam. The victims told police someone had taken $43 cash and bank cards, as well as a work laptop. The victims also noted someone went through the items in their parked truck.

State police at Selinsgrove saw Lovelace a short time later driving in the neighborhood and pulled her over for a traffic violation. The trooper told Lovelace he was investigating a burglary in the neighborhood. Lovelace claimed she had been in the neighborhood to visit with a friend named "Miranda," according to the affidavit written by Trooper Craig Magnuson. Troopers noticed a backpack on the front passenger seat of the car. Lovelace would not give consent for troopers to search the backpack.

Moments later, Lovelace attempted to start the car when troopers informed her they would have her car towed because her driver's license was suspended and her registration and insurance were expired. Trooper Kuhns then reached into the driver's side and pulled the key out of the ignition. Magnuson says troopers had to force Lovelace out of the car to place her under arrest.

Lovelace eventually admitted to troopers she had met Miranda earlier that evening at a hotel and Miranda had asked for a ride to a friend's house. That house ended up being the one on Weatherfield Drive. Lovelace claims Miranda walked up to the house and used a screwdriver to open a garage door, Magnuson wrote. Lovelace told troopers she wanted no part of the incident and claimed she ran into the woods. She told troopers she later received a phone call from Miranda telling her she placed the backpack in the car and would get it from her at a later date. Lovelace told police she thinks the items in the backpack were stolen from the home.

Lovelace was arraigned on felony burglary, misdemeanor theft, resisting arrest, and traffic summaries. District Judge Bo Trawitz set bail at $75,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 30 at the office of District Judge Scott Zeigler.

